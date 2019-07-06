Sammy_Hagar

Sammy Hagar Continues Van Halen Feud, Says He Doesn’t Respect David Lee Roth’s Artistry

The Red Rocker Doesn’t Appear To Be Looking For A Reunion Any Time Soon

July 6, 2019
The feud between Sammy Hagar and Van Halen was continued recently, as Hagar has once again taken aim at frontman, David Lee Roth. The Red Rocker has continuously claimed over the years his era of Van Halen was the most successful, but took things to a new level in a recent interview, saying he doesn’t “respect Dave’s artistry.”

Both the current members of Van Halen and Sammy Hagar have downplayed the feud over the years, as even Hagar said the competition, “wasn’t even a blip on my radar,” but his recent comments about David Lee Roth would say otherwise. Speaking to Planet Rock, Hagar said of Roth, “he refuses to acknowledge that Van Halen with me was even more successful than Van Halen with him, and that's very stupid of him.”

Hagar famously replaced David Lee Roth as the frontman of Van Halen in 1985. While Van Halen did put out numerous number one albums with Hagar at the helm, their most successful album of all time was with Roth. Fans are constantly debating Van Halen vs Van Hagar and it continued after the red rocker’s recent comments.

Based on his recent comments, it doesn’t seem like there will be a Sammy Hagar/Van Halen reunion any time soon. In the meantime fans will just have to continue to debate which era of the band was better. As for Sammy Hagar, at least he still has Michael Anthony to jam with.

Via Loudwire

