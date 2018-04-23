Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

Just one day after laying his wife Barbara Bush to rest, 41st president George H.W. Bush was hospitalized.

The former president was placed in intensive care after suffering from an infection. A statement released by Bush's office says that he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. “President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.”

Bush's office will release another statement updating on his progress.

The 93 year old former president has suffered from multiple different problems over the years, including pneumonia back in January 2017.

