[Video] OJ Simpson Joins Twitter And Immediately Posts Regrettable Message

The Former NFL Star Said He’s “Got A Little Getting Even To Do”

June 15, 2019
The internet is full of people saying things they definitely shouldn’t have. This is yet another example of that, only it comes from a high profile name that should probably keep his mouth shut. O.J. Simpson joined twitter this week, and his first tweet included a video message with some questionable wording.

O.J. Simpson joined twitter late on Friday, and his account already has over 250,000 followers. In his only post, the former NFL running back posted a video message from the golf course, with the caption “coming soon!!!” In his message, Simpson said fans will soon get to read his “thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

He also called out the fake Twitter accounts bearing his name before saying he’s “got a little getting even to do.” Many on social media were quick to point to this as not the correct thing to say given his troubled past. It didn’t help that the message came two days after the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s death.

O.J. Simpson famously went to trial in 1994 for the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Even though he was found not guilty, the former NFL star later convicted in 2008 for an unrelated charge, before being released in 2017. While O.J. Simpson is free to do what he wants, most can agree he should probably just keep quiet.

Via Bleacher Report

