Former Karate Champion Tempted To Leave Retirement To Fight Logan Paul

YouTuber Logan Paul just can't seem to keep himself out of trouble.

After publicly making comments about fighting anyone in the UFC, film director AND former World Karate Association world champion in karate-point fighting, Lexi Alexander says she might be tempted to come out of retirement to take on the internet star.

Strongly considering to come out of retirement for this https://t.co/vO7FrOI2EZ — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) August 10, 2018

Paul was quoted saying, “Yeah, bro, I wrestled my whole life. Bro, there’s no reason I can’t. I literally did athletics my whole life.” Adding, “[UFC President> Dana White, you watching this, bro? Pick a fighter for me, dude. Late next year.”

And as much as people love the idea of seeing Paul try to take on a fighter in the octagon, Alexander continued with, "You are all getting way to excited about this. He’s never going to step into the ring with a real fighter. I don’t think he’s stupid enough to really believe “being athletic all your life” is all it takes to survive a real fight."

-source via huffingtonpost.com