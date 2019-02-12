[VIDEO] Mike Tyson Seen Smoking A Giant Joint is Uncanny
February 12, 2019
Wow, it took the champ two hands to hold that joint.
It's no secret that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is a big advocate for marijuana. Tyson owns a 40-acre ranch in California with 20 acres set aside to grow the plant. Later this month he’s set to host a weed-themed music festival on the ranch.
So don’t be surprised when you check out this video of the former boxer smoking a joint. While he was at an event for BREALTV the champ took a big hit from what looks like a foot long spliff. At first glance, you might think he's playing an instrument. The size of this thing is so uncanny it doesn’t look real.
Check out the video below.
@miketyson Smoking A Fatty W/ @breal @brealtv ---- Tag a friend -- Follow @cmw420tv
Via: New York Post