[VIDEO] Mike Tyson Seen Smoking A Giant Joint is Uncanny

Wow, it took the champ two hands to hold that joint.

It's no secret that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is a big advocate for marijuana. Tyson owns a 40-acre ranch in California with 20 acres set aside to grow the plant. Later this month he’s set to host a weed-themed music festival on the ranch.

So don’t be surprised when you check out this video of the former boxer smoking a joint. While he was at an event for BREALTV the champ took a big hit from what looks like a foot long spliff. At first glance, you might think he's playing an instrument. The size of this thing is so uncanny it doesn’t look real.

Check out the video below.

Via: New York Post