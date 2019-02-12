Mike Tyson

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

[VIDEO] Mike Tyson Seen Smoking A Giant Joint is Uncanny

February 12, 2019
Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

Wow, it took the champ two hands to hold that joint. 

It's no secret that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is a big advocate for marijuana. Tyson owns a 40-acre ranch in California with 20 acres set aside to grow the plant. Later this month he’s set to host a weed-themed music festival on the ranch.

So don’t be surprised when you check out this video of the former boxer smoking a joint. While he was at an event for BREALTV the champ took a big hit from what looks like a foot long spliff. At first glance, you might think he's playing an instrument. The size of this thing is so uncanny it doesn’t look real.

Check out the video below. 

@miketyson Smoking A Fatty W/ @breal @brealtv ---- Tag a friend -- Follow @cmw420tv

A post shared by Cannabis Marijuana Weed (@cmw420tv) on

Via: New York Post

Tags: 
Joint
Massive
Mike Tyson
Event Heavy Weight Champ