Ed King, Guitarist For Lynyrd Skynyrd Passes Away At Age 68

Ed King was 68-years-old when he passed away at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, August 24th 2018. Kings family confirmed his passing on Facebook earlier Thursday.

King was best known as the guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd and was featured on the bands first three albums. King is also the co-writer of the groups hit song “Sweet Home Alabama”, he can be heard counting off “1, 2, 3” during the song’s intro.

An official cause of death has not yet been specified, According to Rolling Stone, King had been battling lung cancer for some time, and had recently been hospitalized.

King was one of the founding members of Strawberry Alarm Clock, which formed back in the mid-1960s. In 2006 King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Lynyrd Skynrd.