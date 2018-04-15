Former First Lady Barbara Bush In Failing Condition

The former first lady and mother of former president George W. Bush is reportedly in failing condition. After a series of hospitalizations, 92-year-old Barbra Bush has opted to forgo additional medical treatment after consulting family doctors.

The office of George H.W. Bush released a statement saying that the family is focusing on "comfort care." The statement went to to say:

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. [She] appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Bush's office added that the former first lady "is surrounded by a family she adores."

Via NBC DFW