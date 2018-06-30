Woman Falls Through The Ceiling While Attempting To Run From Police With Her Boyfriend

This surveillance footage of a couple attempting to flee the police has everything that makes a great blockbuster; Suspense, comedy, action, romance, betrayal, cops and robbers.

The two were trying to use a stolen credit card at a convenience store in Canada when police were called about the suspicious couple.

The man in question pushed his girlfriend into a police officer then attempted to run out the back. The man tried to fight off the police officer but was tased to the ground. While the police were struggling to apprehend the male suspect, his girlfriend tried to escape through an air duct. She then fell from the ceiling right in front of police and was taken into custody.

The two were charged with multiple counts that include using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest from someone aiding the police.

All of this was recorded without sound and makes for a great silent film. Check out the footage with music added below.

#policevideos the comedy gold that ensues from these two individuals trying to escape police is worth a watch...and great video coverage too...https://t.co/EMYk1jw8Ck — Devon A. (@aboutdfir) June 30, 2018

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle