This Woman Running Across 12 Lanes Of Traffic Naked, Is One Of The Most 'Florida' Moments Possible

It's no secret that those of us with pets love them dearly and would do almost anything for them.

Including running naked across 12 lanes of traffic to rescue them. Well....maybe not the naked part.

But for this woman in Florida, running across I-95 in the buff to get her dog back after it jumped out of the car was no problem at all!

Warning: video is NSFW.

Of course the video has gone viral quickly and as one Facebook user put it, “The most epic moment in Florida history.”

-story via miamiherald.com