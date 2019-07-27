Alligator

Richard McMillin

Florida Woman Finds Seven Foot Alligator Swimming In Backyard Pool

Kerri Kibbe Said She Heard An Unfamiliar Noise, And Saw The Alligator Starring Back At Her

July 27, 2019
Florida may have gained a reputation for crazy headlines, but alligator stories will always be their bread and butter. A Florida woman woke up on Friday night when she heard an unfamiliar noise coming from her backyard. When she turned on the lights, she was shocked to find a seven foot alligator hanging out in her swimming pool.

Kerri Kibbe woke up Saturday morning to the sight of an alligator starring right back at her. She first discovered the alligator in the pool after turning on the patio lights. “It was just so unnatural. I was worried that if it did get out, I wouldn't know if it was actually really gone."

With her children still asleep, Kerri Kibbe called the police, at first believing the alligator to be only three or four feet long. When the police arrived they estimated the alligator to be closer to seven feet, before having a trapper come handle the situation. The alligator was brought to a farm for mating.

According to Kibbe, the alligator was able to get to her pool form a wooded area behind their house, since her backyard doesn’t have a fence. Still, she was surprised to find the alligator Saturday morning. “I've seen coyotes, bobcats, snakes, gopher turtles, hawks, owls, bunnies...it's crazy," said Kibbe. While plenty of crazy stories come out of the state of Florida, their alligator stories still seem to shock the rest of the country.

