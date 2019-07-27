Florida Woman Finds Seven Foot Alligator Swimming In Backyard Pool

Florida may have gained a reputation for crazy headlines, but alligator stories will always be their bread and butter. A Florida woman woke up on Friday night when she heard an unfamiliar noise coming from her backyard. When she turned on the lights, she was shocked to find a seven foot alligator hanging out in her swimming pool.

A Florida woman said when she looked outside and turned on the patio light, she learned that the sound she'd heard through her bedroom window early Saturday morning was a 7-foot-alligator. And it was staring right at her. https://t.co/4JgqheDsWZ — CNN (@CNN) July 28, 2019

Kerri Kibbe woke up Saturday morning to the sight of an alligator starring right back at her. She first discovered the alligator in the pool after turning on the patio lights. “It was just so unnatural. I was worried that if it did get out, I wouldn't know if it was actually really gone."

With her children still asleep, Kerri Kibbe called the police, at first believing the alligator to be only three or four feet long. When the police arrived they estimated the alligator to be closer to seven feet, before having a trapper come handle the situation. The alligator was brought to a farm for mating.

Yikes. I be like the pool is yours — Joe Gardner (@JmnjoeJoe) July 28, 2019

Just a gator going for a swim. Nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/1M2kzUVVT7 — J (@J26626373) July 28, 2019

Chlorine is terrible for your skin. Hope he showered after. — chacha (@Dis_mofuxa) July 28, 2019

According to Kibbe, the alligator was able to get to her pool form a wooded area behind their house, since her backyard doesn’t have a fence. Still, she was surprised to find the alligator Saturday morning. “I've seen coyotes, bobcats, snakes, gopher turtles, hawks, owls, bunnies...it's crazy," said Kibbe. While plenty of crazy stories come out of the state of Florida, their alligator stories still seem to shock the rest of the country.

Via CNN