Grandma Rides In The Back Of A Pick Up In Her Wheelchair

August 18, 2018
Typically when you drive down the highway you see furniture and mattresses in the back of pick up trucks. In this case, it was a little old lady with her hair blowing in the wind. 

The footage taken shows a woman in a wheelchair riding in the back of a truck, while driving down a road in Tampa, Florida.

You can hear the man taking the video say, "Grandma is sitting in the back of the truck in a wheelchair. She's strapped in, too!“  With her in the back of the truck are a couple of pieces of lumber, a tire, a workbox, and a traffic cone. 

Tampa police told Fox 13 News that riding in the back of a pickup truck on the main roadway, would not be considered legal. 

Don’t put grandma in the back of the truck kids. Check out the video below. 

