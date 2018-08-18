Grandma Rides In The Back Of A Pick Up In Her Wheelchair

Typically when you drive down the highway you see furniture and mattresses in the back of pick up trucks. In this case, it was a little old lady with her hair blowing in the wind.

The footage taken shows a woman in a wheelchair riding in the back of a truck, while driving down a road in Tampa, Florida.

You can hear the man taking the video say, "Grandma is sitting in the back of the truck in a wheelchair. She's strapped in, too!“ With her in the back of the truck are a couple of pieces of lumber, a tire, a workbox, and a traffic cone.

Tampa police told Fox 13 News that riding in the back of a pickup truck on the main roadway, would not be considered legal.

Don’t put grandma in the back of the truck kids. Check out the video below.