Florida Woman Called 911 Asking for More Beer

A 57 year old woman got an early start on the weekend.

Jennifer Sue Roberts of St. Petersburg Florida, called 911 claiming she had a medical emergency, her emergency was that she needed more beer. Roberts called twice on Friday, once after 12 and again before 4. An ambulance was sent to her home after the second call. Upon their arrival paramedics discovered Roberts was intoxicated.

As funny as she thought the call was, the police did not and arrested her on the spot.

Records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office show that Roberts has made 28 false calls to 911 since February.

