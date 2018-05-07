Florida Man Wins Lottery for the 2nd time

Florida Man Wins 2nd $1 MILLION Dollar Lottery

May 7, 2018

In 2014, Lubomir Richvalsky of Sarasota Florida, bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a convenience store, and that ticket won him $1,000,000!

Fast forward to last week.

WWSB-TV reports Richvalsky visited Publix (a popular Florida grocery story similar to Kroger)  and purchased another scratch-off lottery ticket... and won another $1,000,000!

The odds of winning that game just one time, are 1-in-620,870.

The 60-year-old Richvalsky chose the one lump sum payment of $748,000. 

