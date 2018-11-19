Passengers On Flight In China Were Forced To Pay For Their Own Plane's Repairs

Recently passengers on a flight from Beijing to Poland, had to do something they probably never thought they'd never have to do. Pay the repair bill for their own plane.

Yep. Turns out before take off, all 250 passengers aboard the LOT Polish Airlines flight, were approached by flight staff and asked for money to pay for the hydraulic pump that was just fixed. Apparently the mechanic that was hired for the job would only take cash payment. The problem with the pump was noticed by the crew during after-flight checks when it landed in Beijing.

LOT Polish Airlines spokesman Adrian Kubicki said: ''An employee at the Boeing warehouse in Beijing refused to accept a bank transfer and insisted on cash.'' He continued saying, ''There are no circumstances that justify asking money from passengers.''

One of the outraged passengers was quoted saying, ''We are at the international airport. I cannot believe that transactions take place here in cash under the table with the mechanic standing next to the plane. Incredible!''

Of course money taken from the passengers was immediately returned along with flight vouchers as soon as the plane landed back in Warsaw.

-story via dailymail.co.uk