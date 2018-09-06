The State Fair of Texas is only weeks away from opening, and this year Fletcher's Corny Dogs have something new for you to try.

Get ready for the Cheezy Pup. Its melted cheese filled inside their famous cornmeal crust. Just another delicious fried food for you to devour, even your crazy vegetarian friend can try the Cheezy Pup.

The Cheezy Pup can only be found at Fletcher’s Red Building at the edge of Midway and in their vintage concession trailer near the Thrillway area.

Are you going to try the Cheezy Pup Corny Dog?

Via: KRLD News Radio 1080