We all wished we could be superheroes when we were kids. This trailer is what it would probably be like if a child was given super strength, flight, and invulnerability.

The first trailer for the upcoming DC movie SHAZAM! debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and is full of joy.

SHAZAM! zaps into theaters on April 5th, 2019. Check out the trailer below

Video of SHAZAM! - Official Teaser Trailer [HD]

Via: Movie Web