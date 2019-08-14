Trailer For Emilia Clarkes New Holiday Rom-Com ‘Last Christmas’ Is Here

Fans of George Michael will be racing to theaters this holiday season to hear his unreleased music.

Director Paul Feig has been working hard to deliver a holiday rom-com inspired by the music of George Michael. Now we finally have the first trailer for ‘Last Christmas’. The film stars Emilia Clark from ‘Game Of Thrones’ and Henry Golding from ‘Crazy, Rich Asians.’

'Last Christmas' will feature music from George Michael and never before heard songs. Check out the trailer below.

Video of Last Christmas - Official Trailer

Via: Movie Web