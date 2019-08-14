Emilia Clarke

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Trailer For Emilia Clarkes New Holiday Rom-Com ‘Last Christmas’ Is Here

August 14, 2019
Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Music News
Newsletter Features

Fans of George Michael will be racing to theaters this holiday season to hear his unreleased music. 

Director Paul Feig has been working hard to deliver a holiday rom-com inspired by the music of George Michael. Now we finally have the first trailer for ‘Last Christmas’. The film stars Emilia Clark from ‘Game Of Thrones’ and Henry Golding from ‘Crazy, Rich Asians.’ 

'Last Christmas' will feature music from George Michael and never before heard songs. Check out the trailer below. 

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
Last Christmas
George Michael
Emilia Clarke
Henry Golding
Rom-Com

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes