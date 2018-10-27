Starbucks, Counter, Store, Blurry, Employee

(Photo by Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

First Starbucks Dedicated To Serving The Hearing Impaired Opens In Washington D.C.

October 27, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Shows

Starbucks has just opened their first "signing store" in the United States, dedicated to serving the hearing-impaired and deaf community.

Employees say opening this location has been a "dream" a long time in the making.  It has the appearance of your average Starbucks, with a few key differences.  There are lower counter tops and more lighting to help facilitate visual communication.  Also, the outpost also features tablets where customers can write their orders as well as screens to notify them when their drinks are ready.

Starbucks chose Washington D.C. for the first location due to its nature of being an international hub, as well as a national deaf hub.  Of the store's 25 employees, 19 are deaf, and all are proficient in American Sign Language.

Via The Washingtonian

 

Tags: 
Starbucks
Coffee
Deaf
Hearing Impaired
Community
Store