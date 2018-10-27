First Starbucks Dedicated To Serving The Hearing Impaired Opens In Washington D.C.

Starbucks has just opened their first "signing store" in the United States, dedicated to serving the hearing-impaired and deaf community.

Employees say opening this location has been a "dream" a long time in the making. It has the appearance of your average Starbucks, with a few key differences. There are lower counter tops and more lighting to help facilitate visual communication. Also, the outpost also features tablets where customers can write their orders as well as screens to notify them when their drinks are ready.

Every employee at this newly opened Starbucks is fluent in American Sign Language in order to better serve the large deaf community in Washington, DC. https://t.co/qj2RuOWKnZ pic.twitter.com/xSvCG10VM4 — CNN International (@cnni) October 27, 2018

Starbucks chose Washington D.C. for the first location due to its nature of being an international hub, as well as a national deaf hub. Of the store's 25 employees, 19 are deaf, and all are proficient in American Sign Language.

Via The Washingtonian