First Official Photo Of Ruby Rose As Batwoman Revealed

The CW’s DC comic universe is getting even bigger.

Back in August, we learned that actress Ruby Rose would be playing the comic book character Kate Kane, whose alter ego is Batwoman in her own series. She will join characters Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl in a crossover event before her series debuts.

Now we have our first official photo of Ruby Rose in full costume and she looks great. Check out the picture below.

#Batwoman unveiled: Ruby Rose suits up in first photo of CW hero https://t.co/tQhLcHUx2J pic.twitter.com/rO3Q178zdb — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 9, 2018

There was major backlash after the casting was announced, it was so bad that Rose deleted her Twitter account and turned off the comments on her Instagram. The Batwoman series will air on the CW sometime in 2019.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter