First Look At Tom Hanks As Mr. Rogers

Ever since it was announced that Tom Hanks would be portraying the widely loved Mr. Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend", we've been waiting to get our first look at the Oscar winner in costume.

Well this week, Sony Pictures released the first image of the actor in full Mr. Rogers attire.

"Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019."

First look at Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in #YouAreMyFriend



(image via @THR) pic.twitter.com/GogmmK68GM — Geek Vibes Nation-- -- NYCC (@GeekVibesNation) September 27, 2018

He looks great and got us even more excited for this!

-story via TMZ.com