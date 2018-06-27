First Look At Leo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt For New Tarantino Film

This week we finally got our first look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt for their new movie with Quentin Tarantino "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

Here's the first look of Brad Pitt and @LeoDiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -- pic.twitter.com/06kCPnuKPD — Complex (@Complex) June 27, 2018

The film is due to be released in theaters next summer and is based around the time of the Manson Family murders from the summer of 1969. DiCaprio is cast as Rick Dalton, a former Western actor who lives next door to Sharon Tate, while Pitt is cast as stunt double Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie will portray Tate and Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring, another of the Manson family's victims.

-source via eonline.com