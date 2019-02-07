First Measles Case In DFW Has Been Confirmed

Not only do you have to watch out for the flu this year, but the measles as well.

On Wednesday the Denton County Public Health Department confirmed the first case of the measles here in DFW. This now marks the seventh case in Texas.

According to the Department, the patient does not have a history of international travel during the exposure period and has no known contact with a measles case.

So far no other cases of the measles have been linked to this case in particular, though Health Department officials are working to contact any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Not much is known about the patient just than that he resides in Denton County. Other cases of the measles that have been reported in Texas were in Harris, Galveston, Montgomery and Bell counties. Most of these cases involved children.

According to the Director of Public Health, Dr. Matt Richardson getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent you from getting the virus. “Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. Unfortunately, people think that measles is just a rash and fever but measles can cause serious health concerns, especially in young children, and is highly contagious. Vaccination is incredibly effective at protecting those we love from this infection.”

Via: NBC DFW