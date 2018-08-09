Firefighters Witnessed A 50 Foot Fire Tornado

We have tornados in and Texas and fires in California. Imagine if the two were combined?

Now you don’t have to. While responding to a call on Tuesday the Leicestershire fire department in London witnessed what they call a “Firenado”.

The fire tornado reached a height of 50 feet and was a part of a fire at a plastics factory. People could see the smoke from the fire over 26 miles away.

Check out the video below of the “Firenado”

Via: Mashable