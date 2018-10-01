Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard And His Band Did A Cover Of ‘Say It Ain’t So’

Gaten Matarazzo isn’t the only kid from Stranger Things who is part of a band. When actor Finn Wolfhard isn’t filming the hit Netflix series, he’s out recording music.

Finn Wolfhard and his band indie band Calpurnia, recently sat down with Spotify to record two new tracks. The group consists of four members, actor Finn Wolfhard on vocals and guitar, Jack Anderson on bass, Malcolm Craig on drums and Ayla Tesler-Mabe as lead guitarist.

The group recorded one of their new songs “Wasting Time” and then proceeded to do a cover of “Say It Ain’t So” by Weezer. The group considers Weezer as one of their biggest influences. Their rendition of the Weezer classic gave the song a very grungy vibe.

Check it out below.

Via: Rolling Stone