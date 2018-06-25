Will Rodgers Coliseum

The Final Beam Has Been Raised At The New Dickies Arena In Fort Worth

June 25, 2018
The city of Fort Worth is celebrating today, as the final beam was raised in the construction of the new Dickies Arena.

Construction crews refer to this step as topping out. The 14,000 seat multi-purpose arena is set to open in about a year and a half from now and will be right next to the Will Rodger Memorial Center.

The new arena will host several events including, concerts, sporting events and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Via: FOX 4 News

