The Final Beam Has Been Raised At The New Dickies Arena In Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth is celebrating today, as the final beam was raised in the construction of the new Dickies Arena.

Construction crews refer to this step as topping out. The 14,000 seat multi-purpose arena is set to open in about a year and a half from now and will be right next to the Will Rodger Memorial Center.

The new arena will host several events including, concerts, sporting events and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

We’ve topped out! Thanks to our incredible partners @BeckGroup and everyone who has dedicated a combined 1.8 million man hours on this project so far! #construction #fortworth #toppingout pic.twitter.com/TN7YccTtIG — Dickies Arena (@DickiesArena) June 25, 2018

Via: FOX 4 News