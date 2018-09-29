Clam & Mac-N-Cheese Flavored Candy Canes Will Be In Stores This Holiday Season

You can fill the stockings with gross flavored candy canes instead of coal this year.

The candy maker Archie McPhee has come up with the weirdest flavors for candy canes this holiday season. The company’s tagline is “We Make Weird”, and they certainly did.

This year they’re bringing us Clam and Mac-N-Cheese Flavored candy canes. Yes, something you would eat for dinner will be in candy cane form.

We bought canned clams as a photo prop to shoot next to our Clamdy Canes. But is it too gross-looking to put on the product page? Y/N https://t.co/fKzBsSjh6p pic.twitter.com/0ytsrGJfi0 — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) September 27, 2018

This oddly flavored candy will only run you $5.95 for a six-pack and is totally worth it for a good holiday prank.

Do you know someone who’s been naughty this year? If so, give 'em one of these.

Our Mac & Cheese Candy Canes are getting a ton of press! Try them for yourself! https://t.co/Op8WKtB17H pic.twitter.com/8seJxD9zSC — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) September 27, 2018

Via: Fox 4 News