Two Men Started Fighting On I-35, Caused A Back Up

Well, that was inconvenient for everyone driving on I-35.

On Monday morning in Round Rock, Texas while everyone was heading to work a fight broke out right in the middle of I-35 backing up traffic.

While the two were in a disagreement, one driver took video of the situation happening on the side of the highway. The video has been seen over 600K times and has since gone viral for two reasons. One the fight between the two looks more like boys trying to swat each other. Reason two is the play by play commentary provided by Kelli Williams is hilarious.

Round Rock Police tell KVUE that they did receive a dispatch call about the incident, but by the time officers arrived the drivers were gone.

Check out the video below.

Via: KVUE