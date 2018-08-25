Fifth Grader Punished For Calling Teacher "Ma'am"

Tamarion Bryant was raised to be kind to his elders.

His parents, Teretha and McArthur, taught him to say "Yes, Ma'am," and "No, Ma'am." Little did they know that would land him in trouble in his fifth grade classroom. Last Tuesday, he returned home from school with a note needing to be signed by his parents. He explained that despite requests from his teacher to stop calling him so, Tamarion continued to call her "Ma'am." His teacher forced him to write "Ma'am" on a piece of paper four times a line, front and back as punishment.

Coming up at 4:30 and 6 on @ABC11_WTVD: Parents of a Tarboro 5th grader are upset after their son got in trouble for calling a teacher "ma'am" against her wishes. In response, they say the teacher made him write the word repeatedly on a sheet of paper pic.twitter.com/KJghF8rPQb — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 23, 2018

His parents only grew angrier when it was learned Tamarion's teacher, at the time of the incident, told him "if she had something, she would have thrown it at him." Teretha told ABC-13, "It wasn't right. It wasn't professional. As a teacher, it wasn't appropriate. If it happened to my son, I'm pretty sure if not a week, a day, a month, a year, it will occur to somebody else's child."

Teretha also revealed to the news network that Tamarion had recently been in the hospital for seizure-related activity, and has been suffering from memory loss and hallucinations.

Reps from North East Carolina Preparatory School could not be reached for a comment, but did release a statement to ABC-13 saying "This is a personnel matter which has been handled appropriately by the K-7 principal."

Via People