Observatory In New Mexico Mysteriously Evacuated By FBI And No One Knows Why

Ok so this is like legit X-Files stuff right here.

At the Sunspot Solar Observatory in New Mexico, something very mysterious is going on. The observatory and a post office in the area have been evacuated and shut down by the FBI “due to unforeseen circumstances.” However, no one knows why or when it was vacated.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you; however, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Sunspot Solar Observatory, including the site, is temporarily closed, until further notice,” the observatory’s website says. “Thank you for your understanding.” But that's not where the mystery ends.

Otero County Sheriff Benny House told the Alamogordo Daily News that even they don't know what's happening and have been asked by the feds to be on standby. “The FBI is refusing to tell us what’s going on,” House said. “We’ve got people up there that requested us to stand by while they evacuate it. Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was, nobody will say.”

“But for the FBI to get involved that quick and be so secretive about it, there was a lot of stuff going on up there,” he said. “There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas, and work crews on towers, but nobody would tell us anything.”

The FBI showed up and evacuated the remote Sunspot solar observatory in southern New Mexico. Almost a week later, no one knows why.https://t.co/jpHQA9y88I — CNET News (@CNETNews) September 12, 2018

-story via barstoolsports.com