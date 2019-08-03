KISS

Fans Ruin Band Names With Only One Letter In New Viral Challenge

The #RuinABandNameWithOneLetter Challenge Has Already Taken Down Some Of The Greatest Bands Of All Time

August 3, 2019
The name of a band is almost as important as the music. A bad name can destroy a band, and that was proven recently. A new social media trend has fans ruining a band by changing one letter in their name. The #RuinABandNameWithOneLetter challenge has already produced some incredible results.

The first tweet that started this challenge was posted on July 25th, but in recent days has become a trending topic. In the first tweet, the name Pink Floyd was changed to Pink Flood. From there the results only got better. Check out some of the best below.

Who knew one letter could ruin so many bands? While we will never know if these bands would have made it with their fan generated names, most can assume The Beagles probably wouldn’t have become one of the greatest bands of all time.

