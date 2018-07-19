Fans On Twitter Are Comparing The New Aquaman Poster To Finding Nemo

Aquaman has had a hard time being taken seriously over the years, and this new poster for the upcoming movie isn’t helping either.

Last week the first poster for the new Aquaman movie debuted, and fans have not stopped trolling the poster since. Many Twitter users have pointed out how much the poster resembles the posters for Finding Dory and Finding Nemo.

Some fans have started photoshopping their own hilarious versions of the poster, one even combines the Aquaman poster with the upcoming shark movie The MEG.

The first trailer for Aquaman is set to debut sometime this weekend until then check out some of the posters below.

Home is calling. #Aquaman – in theaters December 21. Watch the new trailer this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZTvO6qTxap — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 16, 2018

the aquaman poster looks great pic.twitter.com/XnTMUn3pgM — joel (@10velociraptors) July 16, 2018

Via: Movie Web