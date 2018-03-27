Family in Louisiana Uses Alligator for Gender Reveal Party

This gender reveal party is on a whole other level of wild.

I bet you didn't have an alligator reveal the sex of your baby. The Kliebert family has been wrangling alligators for 57 years, so bringing one to a party is no big deal. Soon to be father Mike Kliebert, had the pleasure of dropping a melon filled with what looks to be Jello into the alligators mouth. After crushing the melon with its powerful jaws, blue jello spewed out relvealing a boy. Check out the video below.

Via: Mashable