Family in Louisiana Uses Alligator for Gender Reveal Party

March 27, 2018
This gender reveal party is on a whole other level of wild.

I bet you didn't have an alligator reveal the sex of your baby. The Kliebert family has been wrangling alligators for 57 years, so bringing one to a party is no big deal. Soon to be father Mike Kliebert, had the pleasure of dropping a melon filled with what looks to be Jello into the alligators mouth. After crushing the melon with its powerful jaws, blue jello spewed out relvealing a boy.  Check out the video below.

Via: Mashable

