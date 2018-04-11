Family Of Karaoke Singers Nails Les Mis' One More Day

You think you know what family karaoke time means? You have no idea what family karaoke time means.

Not anymore anyway. Watch these people. They are the LeBaron Family, they live in Utah, and they're doing a number from Les Miserables.

The rest of us can barely manage Margaritaville. Singing runs in the family, and the video was actually made as a Mother's Day gift. One of the LeBaron kids shared it on Facebook, and now the clip has almost 10 million views.

Who needs Broadway? Just be at this family's place on Sunday.