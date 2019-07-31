Big Fire Breaks Out at Exxon Mobile Refinery

An explosion and fire occurred at the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas near the Houston area. The fire blast happened shortly after 11 a.m. Exxon employees saw, heard and even smelled the explosion. After the explosion, the fire sent black smoke into the air. Flames and dark smoke sparked fear in the community.

Jason Duncan, the plant manager, said the fire had been isolated and contained but had not yet been extinguished.

The explosion left 37 injured. those hurt suffered minor burns and were transported to a local clinic for medical attention.

“It is our number one priority to protect the people in the community and the people that work for us,” Duncan said.

The city of Baytown offered a shelter-in-place for residents living near the plant. The cause of the explosion and fire is still unknown and being investigated. Investigations and air-quality monitoring of the Baytown and Harris County will continue. As of now there have not been any health concerns.

Video of Large fire burning at ExxonMobil refinery in Texas

Source: MSN News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!