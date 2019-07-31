Black Smoke

Credit: Chaoss- Getty Images Plus

Big Fire Breaks Out at Exxon Mobile Refinery

Exxon Mobil Plant Fire Explosion Shakes Up People Near Plant

July 31, 2019
An explosion and fire occurred at the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas near the Houston area. The fire blast happened shortly after 11 a.m. Exxon employees saw, heard and even smelled the explosion.  After the explosion, the fire sent black smoke into the air. Flames and dark smoke sparked fear in the community. 

Jason Duncan, the plant manager, said the fire had been isolated and contained but had not yet been extinguished.

The explosion left 37 injured.  those hurt suffered minor burns and were transported to a local clinic for medical attention.

“It is our number one priority to protect the people in the community and the people that work for us,” Duncan said.

The city of Baytown offered a shelter-in-place for residents living near the plant. The cause of the explosion and fire is still unknown and being investigated.  Investigations and air-quality monitoring of the Baytown and Harris County will continue. As of now there have not been any health concerns.

 

 

 

Source: MSN News

 

