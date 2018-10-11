Extras On The Up Coming Joker Movie Were Forced To Pee On The Subway Tracks

As if New York subways weren’t gross enough.

Filming for the upcoming Joker movie took place in Brooklyn last weekend. Photos from the set hit the web and showed several clowns running through the subway.

TMZ reports that a complaint was filed through the Screen Actors Guild that the extras on set were not allowed to leave for a bathroom break. The actors were inside one of the train cars and started banging on the doors but were never let out for a break after already filming for 3 hours.

The actors were in desperate need of a bathroom break, and when the time came they resorted to doing their business on the tracks through the small space between cars.

SAG is now monitoring the set more closely, and Warner Bros. is currently looking to the incident.

You can’t blame them when you gotta go you gotta go.