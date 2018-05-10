EXCLUSIVE: Janelle Monáe Will Win the GRAMMY For Album Of The Year

It’s been three months since #GrammysSoMale launched following this year’s award show. But instead of rehashing the dusty details, we’d rather focus on the dirt.

Janelle Monáe’s third studio album Dirty Computer is the perfect antidote – an homage to equality that may even help remedy The Recording Academy’s archaic sexism (90% of Grammy noms from 2013 to 2018 were male).

No need to play the female empowerment card though – this is about the music. Front to back this entire album is a masterpiece. While Janelle tells us, “this is a celebratory album for those who are often marginalized and oppressed,” we think Dirty Computer goes beyond boundaries – and Monáe’s “lead with love” aesthetic not only delivers a message of inclusiveness, but 48 minutes of feel-good jams, track after track.



Janelle shares five things you didn’t know about Dirty Computer in this exclusive interview, including what she hopes men take away from the album… “Listen, not to respond, but to understand…”:



Although each track is a jam on its own, the album was carefully curated by Janelle. She shared her thought process and the real meaning behind the track-listing in our exclusive interview.



We’re a little more than halfway through the ‘product eligibility period’ for the 2019 Grammy Awards. Our vote has been cast. Join Janelle’s “love revolution,” with Dirty Computer here.