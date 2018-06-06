The EPA Is Fining Chip And Joanna Gaines $40K

Chip and Joanna Gaines have gotten themselves in a bit of trouble recently.

According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the couple violated a rule on their show that pertains to lead paint safety.

The Gaines' company Magnolia Homes, was fined $40,000 and must “take steps to ensure compliance with lead-based paint regulations in future renovation projects, address lead-based paint hazards at high-risk homes in Waco, Texas, and educate the public to lead-based paint hazards and appropriate renovation procedures.”

Apparently the pair broke a rule known as the RRP Rule (Renovating, Remodeling and Painting Rule) on their show "Fixer Upper". It states that businesses must take proper precautions working on homes built before 1978 in order to minimize lead exposure. Specific parts of that rule were violated along with failing to gain EPA certification. The Gaines also did assign a certified renovator, did not provide pamphlets to home owners and did not post any signs with warnings.

But, after the company was fined, they “took immediate steps to ensure compliance with the RRP Rule, including to obtain RRP certification and training for the firm and its staff and to ensure active compliance across all ongoing renovation projects,” the EPA noted.

-source via usmagazine.com