An Entrepreneur and Author Is Using His Frequent Flyer Miles To Help People Get Home For The Holidays

Giving back during the holiday season means something different to everyone. For one man, it means making sure people get to fly home to their families free of charge. Entrepreneur and author Peter Shankman is offering up his frequent flyer miles to anyone who needs help getting home for the holidays.

For the third year in a row, Peter Shankman is offering up his frequent flyer miles to others. Shankman, who says he flies roughly 250,000 miles a year, posted a message to imgur telling his followers about his Home for the Holidays initiative. In his post Shankman writes, “I fly A LOT. About 250-300k miles each year. To put that into perspective, the moon is roughly 250k miles away from the earth. Once again, I want to use the frequent flyer miles I've earned to help send Imgurians home for the holidays.”

After asking users to share their story, Peter Shankman explains, “I'm not going to choose who wins. You are. The authors of the posts in the Home for the Holidays category with the most upvotes will go home. It's that simple.” After receiving more than 400 entries for the contest, Shankman announced five winners, and saying many others would be getting home for the holidays, thanks to others who were inspired by his post.

Peter Shankman is an entrepreneur, author and keynote speaker, which is why he has racked up so many frequent flyer miles. Working to address crowds, and discuss his success has led to a world of travel for Shankman, and is what led to him starting his cause back in 2016. Shankman often discusses his productivity and how he succeeds with ADHD.

Don't try this one yourselves: @petershankman once bought a $5k roundtrip ticket to Tokyo so he'd have uninterrupted writing time. Here are his more affordable and practical productivity tips via @FastCompany https://t.co/7NV7yZ7ZNh — Stephanie N. Mehta (@stephaniemehta) November 30, 2018

While it seems the winners for this year have already been selected, many have been inspired to do the same, using their miles to help those in need get home to their families. Even during the season of giving, people like Peter Shankman continue to surprise and go above and beyond for others. Hopefully this tradition continues for years to come.

Via Yahoo! Lifestyle