The Entire Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Were Given Fake Scripts

Maybe Marvel is taking the scerecy of the film a little to far.

While out doing some press for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, actor Paul Bettany who plays the Vision in the film, spoke to Hey U Guys and only ansered a few questions due to the amount of secrecy surrounding the film. Bettany did mention how the whole cast were given fake scripts with false plot points and scenes that were never shot just to prevent any kind of spoilers from leaking out.

"The secrecy around this film extended, this time, to the cast. I mean, really, it was crazy. We read scripts that were fake scripts and then they had fake twists and scenes that never were shot and you'd talk to the director and they'd say 'all of that stuff at the end? Not happening.'"

Marvel has only previewed the first 30 minutes of the whole cast and select fans. The film will play in its entirety for the first time at the Los Angels premier on April 23.