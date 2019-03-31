Elvis Andrus Picked The Most Annoying Song As His Walk-Up Song

If you haven’t been to a Texas Rangers baseball game yet then you’re in for a treat. Just wait for your favorite Ranger Elvis Andrus to walk up to the plate and you’ll hear what we’re talking about.

The Rangers shortstop has chosen the viral hit “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song. Yes, your toddlers’ favorite song to listen on repeat is Andrus’ song of choice every time he’s up to bat. Andrus told the Dallas Morning News that he picked “Baby Shark” because it’s his sons’ favorite song.

"It reminds me of my son and gets me where I want to be for an at-bat, you will get used to it. I did."

-- Baby Shark doo doo do doo do doo --



Yup - that's what @Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is going with for his walk-up song. #TogetherWe | @Rangers | @EmilyJonesMcCoy pic.twitter.com/cVzJFIuEo1 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) March 26, 2019

Andrus picking “Baby Shark” might have been a genius move. When asked if he plans on annoying any opposing pitchers Andrus said that it would be a bonus. "I heard people clapping when I came up, so that is cool and would be good in a big situation. Hopefully they will be clapping and maybe it's for the song, but I'll think it's for me. It will give me some good energy."