Ellen DeGeneres Makes $50K Donation To Fort Worth School

April 17, 2019
Students at a Fort Worth elementary school are saying thank you to comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who is making a big donation to their school. 

Ellen is donating $50,000 to Como Elementary to help pay for meals and new technology.

The school provides 2 meals a day to most kids at that school because they don't get enough to eat at home.  

The kids made videos and sent them to Ellen. She loved them and was able to talk with some of the students via satellite.

The students and teachers appeared on Ellen's show Tuesday. 

This and more from KRLD News Radio 1080.

