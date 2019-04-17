Ellen DeGeneres Makes $50K Donation To Fort Worth School

Students at a Fort Worth elementary school are saying thank you to comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who is making a big donation to their school.

Ellen is donating $50,000 to Como Elementary to help pay for meals and new technology.

The school provides 2 meals a day to most kids at that school because they don't get enough to eat at home.

The kids made videos and sent them to Ellen. She loved them and was able to talk with some of the students via satellite.

The students and teachers appeared on Ellen's show Tuesday.

Video of Ellen Meets Teachers, Surprises Students at Deserving Texas School

