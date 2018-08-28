Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy Is Expecting His 10th Child At Age 57

August 28, 2018
He'll definitely have someone to babysit for him.

At age 57 comedian and actor Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child. This will be his second child with Austrailian actress Paige Butcher. The two currently have a daughter named Izzy Oona Murphy, who recently turned two years old back in May. His oldest child from his first marriage with Nicole Murphy is now pushing 30.

Butcher and Murphy have been together since 2012; their second child is expected to arrive in December. 

Murphy's daughter Shayne Audra, posted a Christmas photo on Instagram of Murphy with his then nine kids last year. 

Via: USA Today

