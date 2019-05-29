KISS

Watch: Earliest Recorded Video Of KISS When They Were Just Starting Out

May 29, 2019
We all know that getting into the music indsutry is hard work and comes with some pretty humble beginnings.  

Even for some of the greats like KISS.

The video below is one of the first recordings of the band when they were first starting out playing at small venues like the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York for a mere $50.  

Gene Simmons was surprisingly able to get the band this gig when their first manager quit, saying that KISS’ music was “the worst crap he ever heard.”  He called the club up, and convinced them to hire the band.  

 

 

-story via theclassicrock.net

