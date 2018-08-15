Broken Drive Thru Speaker Gets Replaced With A Baby Monitor

Have you ever sat in line at the drive-thru and had a hard time placing your order because of a bad speaker? We’ve all been there before.

Reddit user u/Limit760 posted a picture of a Dunkin Donuts drive-thru speaker that went out. Well, the employees got creative and thought of the next best thing for how to fix it. They hooked up a baby monitor to a cone to amplify the sound in order to communicate to the customer.

Now there is no excuse the next time a fast food business’ drive-thru speaker goes out. This is how you become the employee of the month.

Click HERE to check out the picture.

Via: Mashable