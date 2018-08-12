Drunk Wasps Are Going On "Stinging Rampages" In Outdoor Beer Gardens

Be careful the next time you decided to relax outside with a nice cocktail.

"Drunk and irritable" wasps have been attacking people in Britain after consuming fermented fruit and leftover pub-garden cider and stinging everybody in sight. These "lager louts" as they have been come to called usually dine on flies and sugar-spit produced from their queen's larvae, though supplies of their diet are scarce at the moment. The sugary drinks attract them, and even a drop is enough to make them drunk, angry, and more likely to sting.

Due to the unusually cold winter Britain experienced, the wasps are more aggressive than usual. Shane Jones, who runs Ridtek Pest Control, said, "Wasps have built absolutely massive nests and, now that all the larvae have grown up and the queen has stopped laying eggs, the colonies have a workforce with nothing to do – and nothing to eat. S o they go down to the pub, obviously,. Wasps can't handle their booze, so they get tanked-up and fighty – like lager louts."

Since we didn't really experience a late summer over here, there's a good chance we won't have to worry too much about drunk wasps at our beer gardens, but it might be a good idea to keep an eye out! We're sure American wasps like drinking just as much as their comrades across the pond do!

Via Fox News