Stray Dog Runs Out On To The Field In The Middle Of A Soccer Game
October 10, 2018
Let's face it, all dogs want in life is to get a belly rub at the most inconvenient time. That includes in the middle of a soccer game.
On Sunday a stray dog made its way out on to the field during a match between FC Dila and Torpedo Kutaisi in Gori, Georgia.
The dog was eager for some attention and hung around for a good while. He rolled over for the goalkeeper just to get a belly rub. Check out the video below.
Via: Mashable