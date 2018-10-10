Dog With a Ball

Stray Dog Runs Out On To The Field In The Middle Of A Soccer Game

Let's face it, all dogs want in life is to get a belly rub at the most inconvenient time. That includes in the middle of a soccer game.  

On Sunday a stray dog made its way out on to the field during a match between FC Dila and Torpedo Kutaisi in Gori, Georgia. 

The dog was eager for some attention and hung around for a good while. He rolled over for the goalkeeper just to get a belly rub. Check out the video below. 

