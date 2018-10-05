This Dog Stops At Nothing To Get His Spilled Treats On The Floor
October 5, 2018
Zeus the dog loves his treats. And he will stop at nothing to get them, even if there's a door in his way.
Zeus spilled his treats so I put him in the other room so I could clean up and look at this mofo pic.twitter.com/WY8SEs564d— ⚓️--NITRO CHIEF--⚓️ (@JayMalyuk78) October 2, 2018
Since the video was uploaded it has gone viral with over 800K views on Twitter.
Who says dogs aren't good problem solvers?
-story via barstoolsports.com