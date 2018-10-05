dog

This Dog Stops At Nothing To Get His Spilled Treats On The Floor

October 5, 2018
Zeus the dog loves his treats.  And he will stop at nothing to get them, even if there's a door in his way.  

Since the video was uploaded it has gone viral with over 800K views on Twitter.  

Who says dogs aren't good problem solvers? 

