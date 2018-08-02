Stray Dog Completes Half Marathon In Record Time, Awarded Medal

Not everyone can complete a full marathon or a half, but this stray dog did and in record time.

Stormy was just a stray dog hanging around the Goldfields Pipeline half-marathon in Western Australia when he decided to run alongside the runners competing.

A half marathon is 13.1 miles long or 21 kilometers, according to ABC News Stormy finished the race and with a time of two-and-a-half hours, matching the average time of humans who ran the marathon.

Organizers were so impressed they thought Stormy deserved a medal. Race organizer Grant Wholey told ABC "We thought he deserved a medal since he had done the whole thing.” Wholey hopes that the medal will help Stormy's owners find him. He is believed to be from a nearby community.

Way to go Stormy, hopefully he finds his way back home.