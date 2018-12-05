Do You Feel The Holiday Stress?

For some of us the Christmas season JUST got started.... for others, it's been going on since before Thanksgiving!

One thing we all have in common, we can agree there are levels of stress we come across with this season at some point or other. Between vacation planning, travel, holiday shopping, gift wrapping and even just deciding who is going to make it on your Christmas list, you may be feeling that stress..

But how much of it is really getting to you?

Take our quiz and find out!