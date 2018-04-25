Disney Releases Movie Line Up For 2018/2019

At CinemaCon In Las Vegas, Disney and Marvel revealed their movie lineup for the rest of 2018 and for all of 2019 and we cannot not wait!

Check out the epic list below!

Avengers: Infinity War — April 27, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story — May 25, 2018

Incredibles 2 — June 15, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp — July 6, 2018

Christopher Robin — Aug. 3, 2018

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — Nov. 2, 2018

Ralph Breaks the Internet — Nov. 21, 2018

Mary Poppins Returns — Dec. 25, 2018

Captain Marvel — March 9, 2019

Dumbo — March 29, 2019

Penguins — April 19, 2019

Avengers Untitled (Avengers 4) — May 3, 2019

Aladdin — May 24, 2019

Toy Story 4 — June 21, 2019

The Lion King — July 2019

Artemis Fowl — Aug. 19, 2019

Frozen 2 — Nov. 27, 2019

Star Wars Episode IX — Dec. 19, 2019

-source via popsugar.com